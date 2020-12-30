Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in Lancaster County on Wednesday.

The deaths included a man in his 60s who was hospitalized and a woman in her 60s in hospice care.

That brings the local total to 152, and 73 of those have come in December.

225 new COVID-19 cases were also reported by the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department on Wednesday.

That brings the Lancaster County total to 22,461.

Recoveries: up from 6,601 to 6,730

Weekly positivity rate:

December 20 through 26: 25.6 percent

December 27 through 30: 32.6 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 102 with 63 from Lancaster County (four on ventilators) and 39 from other communities (two on ventilators).

For more information, visit the Lancaster County COVID-19 Dashboard.

