Volunteer Fire Departments: A deep dive into their jurisdictions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As the state’s Capital City grows, so does Lincoln Fire & Rescue’s response area, which brings up the question of who owns the land along an ever-changing city-county line.

Those changes are having an impact on volunteer fire departments, especially in eastern Lancaster County.

Southeast Volunteer Fire & Rescue is one of the departments witnessing that first hand. Their district, which spans two areas that border south and east Lincoln city limits, is shrinking year by year.

“The district consists of probably about 20 square miles now, with portions going to 134th then down to Saltillo and then kinda zigzags in between there,” Southeast Chief John Wiese said. The 12-year fire chief is seeing his two fire stations become completely surrounded by city limits. Those locations are at Highway 2 and Eiger Drive and at 84th and Holdrege. As a result, it’s causing some issues for his volunteers.

“It’s sometimes a challenge to get to the station when we do have a call because we have to go through the city to get to our stations,” said Chief Wiese.

While Southeast’s tax base, the source of their income to fund and keep up the department, is slightly up right now, Chief Wiese says it’s not that significant.

“We’re not hurting all that bad, but we’ve still gotta watch what we spend our money on.”

The tax base is pretty simple for rural departments, but something that isn’t is their coverage area. Enter the Village of Cheney, just to the southeast of 91st and Highway 2. While that intersection is in city limits, Cheney is not, even though it’s seven minutes away from LFR Station 15. What’s even more eye-opening: it’s just four minutes from Southeast’s Highway 2 Station.

So what’s the big deal? Cheney is in Bennet Volunteer Fire & Rescue’s district, roughly 10 minutes away.

“We operate at about 96 square miles,” Fire Chief Tim Norris told 10/11 NOW. “We have basically two tankers, three grass rigs, so for our district, we have the equipment that we need to deal with things.”

While the veteran Chief Norris says his volunteers can get to most locations in their coverage area pretty quickly, there are two challenges they currently face: the South Beltway construction, and various bridges still out as a result of the 2019 Flood. The start of the new year will add a new obstacle to their response: the reactivation of the Arbor Train Line that runs parallel with Highway 2 and through southeastern Lancaster County.

“Our fire district was established back in 1948,” Chief Norris said, who is also seeing his coverage area shrink in small pieces here and there as Lincoln grows.

A third district that’s slowly seeing their jurisdiction being chipped away: Waverly Volunteer Fire & Rescue. Their coverage area extends all the way to sections of city limits in northeast Lincoln. Southeast isn’t spared from losing land in this area either.

Cue yet another eye-opening aspect to who responds to where in this area: Waverly’s coverage area extends all the way down to 98th and Leighton, just a few blocks north of LFR Station 16 and less than two minutes from Southeast’s Holdrege Station.

As a BLS, city and rural volunteer fire department, Chief Jared Rains says he’s got quite a bit in terms of a coverage area.

“We cover just a little over 90 square miles,” said Chief Rains. “It’s up to myself to know who’s my closest department. Is there another department that’s close enough -- if I have a big call, guess what? They’re getting mutual aided right away, probably before we even leave here.”

Chief Rains says one of his primary goals is making sure the services the person is in need of gets there fast, but nowadays, it’s not that easy.

“It’s a tough time right now. Response times are tougher for departments just because you gotta get people off work, you gotta get people to the station.”

As for the volunteers for Bennet, they do have an automatic ambulance response from Lincoln Fire & Rescue that help’s them out, but when it comes to help from other volunteer departments, that’s not the case.

“We don’t have any automatic mutual aid with anybody,” said Chief Norris. “It would come from us asking for it.”

“If that district feels the need to have us mutual aid them, then they contact us or contact dispatch and call us out to that,” said Chief Wiese.

So why not just redraw the jurisdictional lines for volunteer fire departments?

Chief Rains: “If you redraw the lines and you give another department that area, well does that tax amount that you can pull for your department to help run it -- how does that get divided up?”

Chief Wiese: “Some districts are gonna gain tax dollars and some are gonna lose, and nobody wants to lose their tax dollars.”

Chief Norris: “We don’t really have a lot of revenue now, so if you eliminate property and value, you eliminate potential revenue.”

The one and only time an effort was made to redraw the lines was in the 1960s. In that case, it ended up going to the Nebraska Supreme Court, where the effort was struck down, resulting in the lines being where they are today. While it’s a tough situation, all three chiefs say there is a potential solution that benefits volunteer station.

“I feel that instead of losing taxpayer money, maybe it’s getting together and help each other out by dual mutual aid or dual paging for closer stations and whatnot,” said Chief Wiese.

“There’s some complications with doing that,” said Chief Norris. “There’s some benefits, there’s some difficulties, so it is something that’s been talked about, especially for ISO ratings -- for people that live more than five miles from the fire station. If we had automatic mutual aid, that could potentially could help in some of their fire protection.”

So far, just conversations about automatic mutual aid have occurred. Nothing more, but it’s still not deterring volunteers from doing their job when the pager goes off.

“No matter if I’m responding to my farthest north or farthest south area of my district, if I believe it’s a bad call, then I’m making the call ahead of time to get resources that are a little bit closer,” said Chief Rains.

As for anyone looking into moving out of Lincoln and into the county, Chief Norris has some advice for those who want a fast response from their volunteer firefighters.

“If you’re going to move into the county, I think it’s your responsibility to know who’s my fire district and you can find out real easy by looking at who do you pay taxes to.”

