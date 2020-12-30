Woman arrested for shoplifting, forgery

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a woman who stole tools from Menard’s by hiding them in a stroller and proceeded to pass 69 stolen checks over an eight-day span.

LPD said on November 15, a Menard’s employee reported a woman stealing at least $250 worth of tools from the store.

Police said the woman covered up the tools in a stroller and then left. She then pawned the items at a local pawn shop.

In addition, between Nov. 23 and Dec. 1, the woman, identified as Shonda Curry, 35, passed 69 fraudulent checks at numerous locations in Lincoln. The total of the checks cashed was $9,800.

Officers were able to identify Curry through video surveillance and learned she was on parole and subject to electric monitoring.

Officers tracked her down and arrested her for shoplifting and forgery.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.