Advertisement

Woman arrested for shoplifting, forgery

Curry
Curry(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a woman who stole tools from Menard’s by hiding them in a stroller and proceeded to pass 69 stolen checks over an eight-day span.

LPD said on November 15, a Menard’s employee reported a woman stealing at least $250 worth of tools from the store.

Police said the woman covered up the tools in a stroller and then left. She then pawned the items at a local pawn shop.

In addition, between Nov. 23 and Dec. 1, the woman, identified as Shonda Curry, 35, passed 69 fraudulent checks at numerous locations in Lincoln. The total of the checks cashed was $9,800.

Officers were able to identify Curry through video surveillance and learned she was on parole and subject to electric monitoring.

Officers tracked her down and arrested her for shoplifting and forgery.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow Emergency Declared
City of Lincoln declares snow emergency
The federal government's eviction moratorium has been extended until January 31.
Eviction moratorium extended another 30 days, giving tenants more time to catch up on rent
Four classic cars destroyed in fire
Four classic cars destroyed in fire
Interstate 80 and 56th Street in Lincoln
A look at road conditions across Nebraska
COVID-19 in Colorado
1st case of COVID variant discovered in Colorado

Latest News

File image
Nebraska participating in test of new potential vaccine
Standoff Near 40th and St. Paul
Police deploy K9 unit on suspect holding a victim hostage in Lincoln apartment
Drive-by shooting damages home, no injuries reported
Volunteer Fire Departments: A deep dive into their jurisdictions, part 1
Volunteer Fire Departments: A deep dive into their jurisdictions, part 1