Cold End to 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Below average temperatures are likely for the eastern half of Nebraska for the final day of 2020. There is a chance of snow in Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas for the beginning of 2021. Above average temperatures should return early next week.

Areas of fog are possible this morning, otherwise it should be mostly sunny for most of today. Clouds will increase from south to north late this afternoon and evening as a storm system moves closer to the area. It still looks like majority of the precipitation will remain south and east of the area. There will be a small chance of flurries in Lincoln, but in Falls City and extreme Southeast Nebraska there is a better chance of snow with 1 to 3″ of accumulation possible there Friday. High temperatures today and Friday look to range from the upper 20s to low 40s across Nebraska with the warmest temperatures likely in the western third of the state.

At or below average temperatures expected for the eastern half of Nebraska. (KOLN)

At or below average temperatures will continue for the eastern half of Nebraska. (KOLN)

Snowfall potential will be highest in extreme Southeast Nebraska Friday. (KOLN)

This weekend and early next week looks to be dry with highs in the 30s and 40s. There is a chance of rain and snow for the middle of next week with high temperatures likely remaining in the 30s and 40s.

