Advertisement

Cold End to 2020

By Brandon Rector
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Below average temperatures are likely for the eastern half of Nebraska for the final day of 2020. There is a chance of snow in Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas for the beginning of 2021. Above average temperatures should return early next week.

Areas of fog are possible this morning, otherwise it should be mostly sunny for most of today. Clouds will increase from south to north late this afternoon and evening as a storm system moves closer to the area. It still looks like majority of the precipitation will remain south and east of the area. There will be a small chance of flurries in Lincoln, but in Falls City and extreme Southeast Nebraska there is a better chance of snow with 1 to 3″ of accumulation possible there Friday. High temperatures today and Friday look to range from the upper 20s to low 40s across Nebraska with the warmest temperatures likely in the western third of the state.

At or below average temperatures expected for the eastern half of Nebraska.
At or below average temperatures expected for the eastern half of Nebraska.(KOLN)
At or below average temperatures will continue for the eastern half of Nebraska.
At or below average temperatures will continue for the eastern half of Nebraska.(KOLN)
Snowfall potential will be highest in extreme Southeast Nebraska Friday.
Snowfall potential will be highest in extreme Southeast Nebraska Friday.(KOLN)

This weekend and early next week looks to be dry with highs in the 30s and 40s. There is a chance of rain and snow for the middle of next week with high temperatures likely remaining in the 30s and 40s.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff Near 40th and St. Paul
Police deploy K9 unit on suspect holding a victim hostage in Lincoln apartment
Grain Bin Accident Cass County
Man killed in grain bin accident in Cass County
Pub Burglary Pic
Bills stolen off walls of local bar
Ross S. Lorello III was booked into Douglas County Corrections on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 30,...
Douglas County Sheriff has Omaha realtor homicide suspect in custody
The federal government's eviction moratorium has been extended until January 31.
Eviction moratorium extended another 30 days, giving tenants more time to catch up on rent

Latest News

The last day of the year will feature below average temperatures in the eastern half of Nebraska.
Brandon's Thursday Morning Forecast
A Friday Snow "Chance" ?
Say It Ain’t “Snow”...
Ending The Old Year...Beginning The New
Kens Wednesday Evening Forecast
Below average temperatures expected for most of the area due in part to the fresh snow on the...
Cold temperatures remain