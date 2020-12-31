Friday Forecast: Cloudy, Cool and a Happy New Year!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Good riddance, 2020! Here’s to hoping everyone and everything takes a step forward in the new year!

The weather as we begin 2021 will be mostly cloudy and seasonally cold across the state. Parts of southeastern Nebraska do have a chance for some light snow into the day on Friday as another winter storm slides out of the Southern Plains and towards the Great Lakes.

A low pressure system will slide just southeast of the area, keeping wintry precipitation mainly across Kansas and Missouri for the day on Friday. (KOLN)

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings stretch from parts of north Texas, through Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, and into the Ohio Valley as the system should track just to our south and east.

Another winter storm is set to move out of the Southern Plains tonight into the day on Friday. Winter Wx Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings stretch from north Texas through the Ohio Valley. (KOLN)

Far southeastern parts of the state - Pawnee, Richardson, and Nemaha Counties may get clipped by some areas of snow Thursday night and into Friday morning, but total snowfall amounts would remain light with a trace to an inch or two of snowfall possible in these areas. Lincoln may see some flurries or very light snow showers through the day on Friday.

Only far southeastern Nebraska should see the potential for some light snow on Friday with perhaps a trace to an inch or two of snowfall. Flurries or light snow showers are also possible for Lincoln and Lancaster County. (KOLN)

Outside of chances for snow, mostly cloudy and seasonally cold weather is expected across much of the state for Friday. Look for morning lows that won’t be nearly as cold as Thursday morning, with temperatures falling into the lower to middle teens to start the day.

While it'll be a cold start to the new year, it won't be nearly as cold as it was Thursday morning with lows expected in the low to mid teens Friday morning. (KOLN)

By the afternoon, mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 20s, 30s, and 40s are expected across the state. Though most areas will feel a bit colder by the afternoon with a north breeze up to around 10 MPH.

Chilly weather is expected to begin the new year with highs in the 20s, 30s, and low 40s across the state. (KOLN)

Areas of patchy dense fog are also expected across eastern Nebraska as we head through Thursday night and into Friday morning. With temperatures below freezing, areas of freezing fog could deposit some ice onto streets, bridges, overpasses, sidewalks, and parking lots. Watch out for slick conditions, especially early on Friday.

Dry weather with more sunshine is expected for Saturday and Sunday with temperatures jumping back to the low 30s on Saturday and mid to upper 30s on Sunday. Our warmest temperatures over the next week will likely come on Monday and Tuesday with afternoon highs in the low 40s for Lincoln.

