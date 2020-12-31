HAC Tournament rolls on, other Wednesday scores
It was a busy day of high school basketball tournaments across the Cornhusker State
BOYS SCORES:
Amherst 60, Hastings St. Cecilia 56
Aquinas Catholic 63, Palmyra 33
Auburn 47, Wayne 38
Bellevue West 69, Millard West 56
Bertrand 67, Franklin 29
Bloomfield 45, Wausa 34
Burwell 53, Loomis 48
Chase County 36, Gordon-Rushville 31
Columbus Scotus 59, Twin River 50
Conestoga 62, Falls City 58 (OT)
Diller-Odell 73, Meridian 21
Douglas County West 74, David City 29
Elkhorn South 52, Omaha South 34
Falls City Sacred Heart 41, Freeman 39
Fort Calhoun 48, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 45
Fremont 50, Columbus 41
Gering 58, Gothenburg 48
Grand Island 52, Lincoln Southwest 48
Hershey 52, Lawrence-Nelson 42
Homer 60, Winnebago 57
Howells-Dodge 56, Mead 37
Johnson County Central 61, Thayer Central 51
Kenesaw 76, Hampton 32
Lincoln North Star 80, Kearney 67
Lourdes Central Catholic 56, Syracuse 49
Millard North 73, Papillion-LaVista 62
Millard South 72, Omaha Northwest 38
Mitchell 68, McCook 49
Norfolk 76, Lincoln High 71 (OT)
North Bend Central 59, Omaha Concordia 56
Oakland-Craig 50, Wilber-Clatonia 38
Omaha Central 63, Papillion-LaVista South 56 (OT)
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 68, Plattsmouth 48
Osmond 44, Stuart 29
Platteview 59, Elkhorn 54
Schuyler 49, Columbus Lakeview 30
Sidney 57, Ord 45
Southern 58, Nebraska Christian 34
St. Paul 42, O’Neill 33
Summerland 42, CWC 19
Sutton 65, Fullerton 25
Wakefield 59, Ponca 44
Walthill 91, Tri County Northeast 52
Wilcox-Hildreth 50, Harvard 37
Wisner-Pilger 57, Neligh-Oakdale 51
GIRLS SCORES:
Anselmo-Merna 46, Maywood-Hayes Center 37
Archbishop Bergan 42, Ashland-Greenwood 35
Auburn 43, Wayne 25
BRLD 53, Louisville 37
Battle Creek 60, Elkhorn Valley 34
Bellevue East 41, Millard West 38
Bennington 44, Hastings 38
Bloomfield 55, Wausa 48
Blue Hill 43, Arapahoe 24
Cambridge 48, Dundy County Stratton 41
Chadron 43, Valentine 19
Clarkson/Leigh 57, Arcadia/Loup City 43
Columbus Lakeview 67, Schuyler 11
Columbus Scotus 64, Twin River 18
Crete 35, Omaha Skutt Catholic 32
Custer, SD 46, Hemingford 41
David City 67, Douglas County West 42
Diller-Odell 60, Meridian 40
East Butler 62, Friend 27
Elkhorn 68, Platteview 41
Elkhorn North 60, Wahoo 40
Elkhorn South 37, Papillion-LaVista South 33
Elmwood-Murdock 43, Omaha Brownell Talbot 30
Falls City 51, Conestoga 37
Falls City Sacred Heart 54, Freeman 20
Fillmore Central 65, Shelby-Rising City 28
Franklin 41, Bertrand 29
Fremont 60, Lincoln North Star 43
Gering 55, Gothenburg 50
Gordon-Rushville 44, Mitchell 40
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 67, Omaha Concordia 21
Hastings St. Cecilia 74, Amherst 30
Heartland Lutheran 37, Giltner 25
High Plains Community 52, Cedar Bluffs 20
Hitchcock County 34, Brady 28
Howells-Dodge 60, Mead 15
Lincoln East 74, Lincoln High 63
Lincoln Lutheran 39, Fairbury 19
Lincoln Pius X 69, Norfolk 29
Lincoln Southwest 43, Kearney 30
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 44, Fort Calhoun 23
Loomis 44, Burwell 28
Lutheran High Northeast 55, Stanton 28
Malcolm 50, Centennial 38
Maryville, MO 58, Northwest 31
McCook 59, Chase County 38
Minden 65, Axtell 29
Nebraska Christian 49, Southern 48
Norfolk Catholic 45, Ainsworth 32
North Bend Central 61, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 39
Oakland-Craig 57, Wilber-Clatonia 14
Omaha Central 58, Omaha Benson 50
Omaha Westside 52, Omaha Burke 40
Ord 50, Sidney 41
Osceola 72, Cornerstone Christian 31
Osmond 42, Stuart 37
Papillion-LaVista 68, Omaha Northwest 60
Ponca 67, Wakefield 52
Randolph 38, Winside 23
Seward 46, Bishop Neumann 40
Shelton 52, Parkview Christian 30
South Platte 65, Crawford 29
St. Mary’s 58, St. Edward 11
Sutton 55, Fullerton 35
Syracuse 48, Lourdes Central Catholic 43
Thayer Central 46, Johnson County Central 22
Wilcox-Hildreth 37, Harvard 23
Winnebago 52, Homer 49
Wisner-Pilger 50, Neligh-Oakdale 39
