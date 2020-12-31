Advertisement

HAC Tournament rolls on, other Wednesday scores

It was a busy day of high school basketball tournaments across the Cornhusker State
By Dan Corey
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

BOYS SCORES:

Amherst 60, Hastings St. Cecilia 56

Aquinas Catholic 63, Palmyra 33

Auburn 47, Wayne 38

Bellevue West 69, Millard West 56

Bertrand 67, Franklin 29

Bloomfield 45, Wausa 34

Burwell 53, Loomis 48

Chase County 36, Gordon-Rushville 31

Columbus Scotus 59, Twin River 50

Conestoga 62, Falls City 58 (OT)

Diller-Odell 73, Meridian 21

Douglas County West 74, David City 29

Elkhorn South 52, Omaha South 34

Falls City Sacred Heart 41, Freeman 39

Fort Calhoun 48, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 45

Fremont 50, Columbus 41

Gering 58, Gothenburg 48

Grand Island 52, Lincoln Southwest 48

Hershey 52, Lawrence-Nelson 42

Homer 60, Winnebago 57

Howells-Dodge 56, Mead 37

Johnson County Central 61, Thayer Central 51

Kenesaw 76, Hampton 32

Lincoln North Star 80, Kearney 67

Lourdes Central Catholic 56, Syracuse 49

Millard North 73, Papillion-LaVista 62

Millard South 72, Omaha Northwest 38

Mitchell 68, McCook 49

Norfolk 76, Lincoln High 71 (OT)

North Bend Central 59, Omaha Concordia 56

Oakland-Craig 50, Wilber-Clatonia 38

Omaha Central 63, Papillion-LaVista South 56 (OT)

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 68, Plattsmouth 48

Osmond 44, Stuart 29

Platteview 59, Elkhorn 54

Schuyler 49, Columbus Lakeview 30

Sidney 57, Ord 45

Southern 58, Nebraska Christian 34

St. Paul 42, O’Neill 33

Summerland 42, CWC 19

Sutton 65, Fullerton 25

Wakefield 59, Ponca 44

Walthill 91, Tri County Northeast 52

Wilcox-Hildreth 50, Harvard 37

Wisner-Pilger 57, Neligh-Oakdale 51

GIRLS SCORES:

Anselmo-Merna 46, Maywood-Hayes Center 37

Archbishop Bergan 42, Ashland-Greenwood 35

Auburn 43, Wayne 25

BRLD 53, Louisville 37

Battle Creek 60, Elkhorn Valley 34

Bellevue East 41, Millard West 38

Bennington 44, Hastings 38

Bloomfield 55, Wausa 48

Blue Hill 43, Arapahoe 24

Cambridge 48, Dundy County Stratton 41

Chadron 43, Valentine 19

Clarkson/Leigh 57, Arcadia/Loup City 43

Columbus Lakeview 67, Schuyler 11

Columbus Scotus 64, Twin River 18

Crete 35, Omaha Skutt Catholic 32

Custer, SD 46, Hemingford 41

David City 67, Douglas County West 42

Diller-Odell 60, Meridian 40

East Butler 62, Friend 27

Elkhorn 68, Platteview 41

Elkhorn North 60, Wahoo 40

Elkhorn South 37, Papillion-LaVista South 33

Elmwood-Murdock 43, Omaha Brownell Talbot 30

Falls City 51, Conestoga 37

Falls City Sacred Heart 54, Freeman 20

Fillmore Central 65, Shelby-Rising City 28

Franklin 41, Bertrand 29

Fremont 60, Lincoln North Star 43

Gering 55, Gothenburg 50

Gordon-Rushville 44, Mitchell 40

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 67, Omaha Concordia 21

Hastings St. Cecilia 74, Amherst 30

Heartland Lutheran 37, Giltner 25

High Plains Community 52, Cedar Bluffs 20

Hitchcock County 34, Brady 28

Howells-Dodge 60, Mead 15

Lincoln East 74, Lincoln High 63

Lincoln Lutheran 39, Fairbury 19

Lincoln Pius X 69, Norfolk 29

Lincoln Southwest 43, Kearney 30

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 44, Fort Calhoun 23

Loomis 44, Burwell 28

Lutheran High Northeast 55, Stanton 28

Malcolm 50, Centennial 38

Maryville, MO 58, Northwest 31

McCook 59, Chase County 38

Minden 65, Axtell 29

Nebraska Christian 49, Southern 48

Norfolk Catholic 45, Ainsworth 32

North Bend Central 61, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 39

Oakland-Craig 57, Wilber-Clatonia 14

Omaha Central 58, Omaha Benson 50

Omaha Westside 52, Omaha Burke 40

Ord 50, Sidney 41

Osceola 72, Cornerstone Christian 31

Osmond 42, Stuart 37

Papillion-LaVista 68, Omaha Northwest 60

Ponca 67, Wakefield 52

Randolph 38, Winside 23

Seward 46, Bishop Neumann 40

Shelton 52, Parkview Christian 30

South Platte 65, Crawford 29

St. Mary’s 58, St. Edward 11

Sutton 55, Fullerton 35

Syracuse 48, Lourdes Central Catholic 43

Thayer Central 46, Johnson County Central 22

Wilcox-Hildreth 37, Harvard 23

Winnebago 52, Homer 49

Wisner-Pilger 50, Neligh-Oakdale 39

