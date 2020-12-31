Advertisement

Lincoln counselor shares advice on helping loved ones battling addiction during holidays

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Those who are recovering or struggling with an addiction can find the holidays challenging, especially during the pandemic. Health experts say it could in-turn lead to a relapse. Here’s some advice if you’re looking for ways to help loved ones during this time.

One of the first steps you can try is limiting triggers. Patrick Collins is a family support counselor with The Bridge Behavioral Health in Lincoln. He says, “Keeping things out of reach, out of sight, keeping the home safe. Wherever this person is going to live, make sure that environment is as safe as you can make it. It’s just a part of being supportive of their treatment.”

Try not to have alcohol or prescription medicine on hand during a holiday celebration, if you’re having one. Not being alone during the holidays and spending time with family safely, even if it’s virtually this year, may help. Also, try not to have conversations that could become stressful or add tension for a loved one. Counselors say making these small steps to help can make a huge impact on how your loved ones will make it through.

Most importantly, counselors suggest offering words of encouragement, showing that you care.

“The continued support when they get home with their loved ones [is important.] Their loved ones should understand that this process is not over, it’s just beginning. It’s a life-long process, and they need to have that continued support.” Collins said.

Counselor Collins also recommends asking loved ones struggling with addiction or going through recovery about their cravings. Getting involved in their recovery process opens the line for communication.

If you or a loved one needs help battling addiction, there’s always someone at The Bridge standing by. You can reach them by calling 402-477-3951 or by visiting their website HERE.

