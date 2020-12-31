Man killed in grain bin accident in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are investigating after a 72-year-old man was killed in a grain bin accident in Cass County on Wednesday.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a grain bin accident at 4720 Vandorn St. in Newhawka shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to a press release, deputies learned Timothy Savage, 72, was working on a grain bin door when the grain enclosure failed.

The failure resulted in Savage being covered with corn.

The press release states deputies, along with multiple fire crews, began extraction efforts. Savage was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At the time of this report efforts continue to contain the grain spill from the large grain bin,” the release states.

The investigation is ongoing.

