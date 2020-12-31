Nebraska goes ice cold, falls to Buckeyes by 36

LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: Husker Athletics) - Nebraska could not overcome a cold-shooting night, as the Huskers fell at No. 25 Ohio State, 90-54, in Columbus on Wednesday evening. The Huskers (4-6, 0-3 Big Ten) shot just 28.3 percent on the night, including 24.3 percent in the first half, as Ohio State built a 38-21 halftime lead.

Nebraska took an early lead and was tied at 13 after a Teddy Allen 3-pointer with 13:15 left in the half, but the Huskers had just one field goal the remainder of the half. Despite the cold spell, NU was within 33-21 after Trey McGowens’ 3-pointer with 2:59 left in the half, but the Buckeyes scored the final five points to push the lead to 17.

The Huskers pulled to within 14 on a McGowens 3-point play on the Huskers’ first second-half possession, but OSU put the game out of reach with a 12-2 spurt and cruised to the win. Allen was the only Husker to finish in double figures, finishing with 13 points, Justin Ahrens led five Ohio State (8-2, 2-2 Big Ten) players in double figures with 18 points.

The Huskers will return home and take on No. 17 Michigan State Saturday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. (central) and will be televised on BTN and carried on the Learfield IMG Husker Sports Network

