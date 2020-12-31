Veterans eager to get the COVID-19 vaccine, VA says its on the way

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Veteran Joey Ossian hasn’t seen his parents in nearly a year.

“I would love to pop into my parents’ house in Kearney and tell them I’m here for a visit,” Ossian said. “I’d love to spend more time with my grandkids and my younger brother and his son who have asthma.”

With the hope of vaccines on the horizon, Ossian hopes soon he’ll be able to. He’s planning on getting the vaccine through the Veteran’s Administration.

“I’ll be on the VA website frequently checking the news they publish so I’ll know when it’s my turn to get the vaccine,” Ossian said.

A representative with Nebraska’s VA system said the hospital in Omaha was the first site in Nebraska to get the vaccine on December 15, because the facility can vaccinate a large number of people and store the vaccines at the required temperatures. Since then, facilities in Lincoln and Grand Island have also gotten doses of the vaccine. So far 1,000 VA staff have been vaccinated and residents at the Community Living Center in Grand Island have also started getting vaccines.

When the vaccine is more widely available, the VA will order veterans based on their age, health risks and risk of spreading the virus.

Ossian said he doesn’t think veterans should get a special place in line because of their service but wants to get it as soon as possible.

“I want to set that example and I want to convince other veterans to trust the science,” Ossian said. “Vaccines are one of our greatest inventions and this is something we need to do for the community.”

As of now, the VA hasn’t listed the locations where vaccines will be distributed, but veterans hope accommodations will be made for those who are elderly or disabled and unable to travel easily.

Like Jasmine Elliott, an Army veteran who is half-blind and half-deaf and would need to take the bus to the Omaha VA.

“It would take me at best two hours but most like three or four hours each way,” Elliott said. “So eight hours out of the day.”

The VA said when a veteran is eligible for the vaccine, they’ll get a call.

“VA’s ultimate goal is to offer it to all Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated as increased supplies become available,” the statement said.

The VA also said information surrounding these vaccines is constantly evolving and they’ll provide more updates next week. Until then, veterans can visit the VA website for the latest updates.

What is known, is that when that call comes there will be a huge sigh of relief.

“For Jasmine, an elder or someone at the homeless shelter,” Robert Elliott, Jasmine’s partner said. “Just know you got the vaccine and you’re safe.”

