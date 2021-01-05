Advertisement

An FDA-approved COVID-19 test is available on Amazon

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2021
(CNN) - You can now take a COVID-19 test that is approved by the Food and Drug Administration from the comfort of your home.

An at-home coronavirus testing kit is now available on Amazon.

The FDA gave emergency-use authorization for the Dxterity test last month.

One kit is currently available for $110 or you can get a 10-pack for $1,000.

These kits are not new, but this is the first at-home saliva test that has received FDA emergency-use authorization for symptomatic and asymptomatic testing.

The box includes an empty tube for saliva to be sent to a Los Angeles-based lab with prepaid shipping.

According the Amazon’s website, the turnaround time is between 24 to 72 hours after the sample is received.

