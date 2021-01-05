Rain and Snow for Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The middle of your work week turns a bit “unsettled” as low pressure moves across the Central Plains...

After back-to-back days in the 40s...cooler-and-wetter weather takes center stage from Tuesday night into Thursday morning. This latest weather system is NOT expected to be a big one...but we will be looking at the possibility of rain...accumulating snow for some...and even a small chance for freezing rain at times. Potential snowfall accumulations will be heaviest in northeastern Nebraska where 2-to-4″ of snow may fall in some locations. Not nearly as significant as last weeks snow event but enough to cause some impacts for area drivers. At this time we anticipate 1″ of snow OR LESS for the Capital City through Thursday morning...but as always...we will continue to update the forecast throughout the night and into the day on Wednesday.

The heaviest snowfall is expected in northeast Nebraska. (1011 Weather Team)

As this system moves out...cooler, more typical January weather moves in...with highs for the rest of the work week and weekend holding in the 30s...along with lows mainly in the teens. Small precipitation chances will “tag along” with the cooler readings for Thursday...Friday and Saturday.

Wednesday will start with a chance for rain AND snow early in the day...becoming mainly rain in the afternoon as temperatures warm into the middle 30s...then change back to a rain-snow mix late in the day. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-to-upper 30s with a northeast wind of 5 to 15 mph. The rain-snow mix is expected to become all snow by Wednesday night...with light snow accumulations possible. Lows fall into the mid 20s with a northeast wind of 5 to 15 mph. Thursday should be mostly cloudy with a chance for some leftover snow showers early in the morning...then mostly cloudy and seasonably cool by afternoon with a high in the mid-to-upper 30s.

