Advertisement

Congressman Fortenberry to vote to certify Electoral College results

Fortenberry AP
Fortenberry AP(AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry, a Republican who represents District 1, says he will vote to certify the results of the Electoral College on Wednesday afternoon.

Congress will gather for a joint session on Wednesday afternoon to affirm the Electoral College decision in favor of President-Elect Joe Biden. President Donald Trump has urged Congress to overturn the results of the election, although it would take a majority vote by both chambers to reject any state’s vote.

“I took an oath to uphold the Constitution. My decision is consistent with that oath. I will vote to certify the election,” Fortenberry said in a statement.

The Congressman added that he believes there are “heartfelt convictions on both sides,” but that he “re-read the Constitution, studied the legal arguments, participated in robust debate with colleagues, and listened intently to Nebraskans.”

“There is no argument here that will satisfy everyone. As much as I supported President Trump to win, I believe the proposed remedy to election irregularities is inconsistent with my legal obligation and the guidance of my conscience,” he added.

Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse has previously stated he will be voting to affirm the decision.

Senator Deb Fischer took the same stance in a statement on Tuesday.

Some lawmakers, including Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith, said they will challenge the results of the Electoral College.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LFR & LPD are investigating an apartment fire that resulted in a fatality early Wednesday...
Man killed in apartment fire identified
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Former Lincoln television reporter sentenced on sexual assault charge
LPD, LFR, and NSP were at the scene of a seven-hour standoff outside a home near 36th and Van...
Lincoln man arrested after hours-long standoff Wednesday evening
Kenneth Farley
Lincoln man charged with sexually assaulting children between 2008-2016

Latest News

A Foggy Feeling...
“Fogging Up” The Forecast...
Marijuana Generic
Marijuana legalization among slew of bills proposed at Nebraska Legislature
Nebraska preparing to launch vaccine registration website
Justin Smith
Teen fires AR-15 at group inside their cars planning to fight him
Number of vaccines handed out in Nebraska jumps this week