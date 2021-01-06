Congressman Fortenberry to vote to certify Electoral College results

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry, a Republican who represents District 1, says he will vote to certify the results of the Electoral College on Wednesday afternoon.

Congress will gather for a joint session on Wednesday afternoon to affirm the Electoral College decision in favor of President-Elect Joe Biden. President Donald Trump has urged Congress to overturn the results of the election, although it would take a majority vote by both chambers to reject any state’s vote.

“I took an oath to uphold the Constitution. My decision is consistent with that oath. I will vote to certify the election,” Fortenberry said in a statement.

The Congressman added that he believes there are “heartfelt convictions on both sides,” but that he “re-read the Constitution, studied the legal arguments, participated in robust debate with colleagues, and listened intently to Nebraskans.”

“There is no argument here that will satisfy everyone. As much as I supported President Trump to win, I believe the proposed remedy to election irregularities is inconsistent with my legal obligation and the guidance of my conscience,” he added.

Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse has previously stated he will be voting to affirm the decision.

Senator Deb Fischer took the same stance in a statement on Tuesday.

Some lawmakers, including Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith, said they will challenge the results of the Electoral College.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.