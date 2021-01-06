Gov. Ricketts targets AOC tweet casting him as a racist
Ocasio-Cortez tweeted her response this morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - During his news conference Wednesday morning, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts took a moment to address a tweet from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about comments he made Monday on vaccine distribution to undocumented immigrants.
“AOC is someone who does not care about Nebraska,” Ricketts said Wednesday.
The Democratic representative from New York targeted the governor Tuesday in a retweet of a video clip from Ricketts’ Monday update on the state’s COVID-19 response which he called “fake news” propagated by “far-left Democrat activists.”
Ricketts said Ocasio-Cortez made no effort to ascertain the “facts on the ground” regarding Nebraska’s COVID-19 vaccine plan and then unleashed a string of comments categorizing the representative as an extremist with nothing in common with Nebraskans.
Ocasio-Cortez disputed the governor’s “fake news” claim and statements that she didn’t care about Nebraskans in tweets Wednesday morning.
