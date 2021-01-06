Gov. Ricketts targets AOC tweet casting him as a racist

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - During his news conference Wednesday morning, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts took a moment to address a tweet from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about comments he made Monday on vaccine distribution to undocumented immigrants.

“AOC is someone who does not care about Nebraska,” Ricketts said Wednesday.

The Democratic representative from New York targeted the governor Tuesday in a retweet of a video clip from Ricketts’ Monday update on the state’s COVID-19 response which he called “fake news” propagated by “far-left Democrat activists.”

Imagine being so racist that you go out of your way to ensure that the people who prepare *your* food are unvaccinated. https://t.co/QtWoJ6XG72 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 5, 2021

Ricketts said Ocasio-Cortez made no effort to ascertain the “facts on the ground” regarding Nebraska’s COVID-19 vaccine plan and then unleashed a string of comments categorizing the representative as an extremist with nothing in common with Nebraskans.

“AOC is somebody who wants to have open borders. She wants to have socialism. She is the one who promoted the New Green Deal, which would destroy the cattle industry here in Nebraska, our No. 1 industry. She doesn’t care about Nebraska and despite the tweets of AOC, we’re going to work our vaccination plan here in Nebraska and do what’s right for Nebraska.”

Ocasio-Cortez disputed the governor’s “fake news” claim and statements that she didn’t care about Nebraskans in tweets Wednesday morning.

And @GovRicketts if the reporting about denying vaccine access to undocumented workers is “fake news,” I am happy to be corrected by you publicly stating that all undocumented Nebraskans, including meatpacking workers, will have access to the vaccine. Thank you! ☺️ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 6, 2021

