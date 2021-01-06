Advertisement

Man killed in apartment fire identified

By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 4:26 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man killed in an apartment fire early Wednesday morning in Lincoln has been identified.

Kendrick Carr, 37, was killed in the fire at Salt Valley View Apartments, according to authorities.

It happened a little after 2:30 a.m. near 14th and Old Cheney. LFR said crews found smoke coming from a first-floor apartment. After making an entry, they found Carr, who was pronounced dead minutes later.

LFR said smoke detectors were sounding when firefighters entered the apartment and the fire was contained to the kitchen. Investigators said there was a burnt pot on the stove and it’s not clear how long the fire had been burning.

Fire Investigator Hasenjaeger and officers with the Lincoln Police Department are determining a cause.

Investigators said the cause of death at this time is unknown but an autopsy is being performed on Thursday morning. However, investigators said there are no immediate signs of foul play.

No other residents of the building were displaced.

The last fire that resulted in a fatality was back on December 5th, 2018, just over two years ago.

