Lincoln man charged with sexually assaulting children between 2008-2016

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was recently arrested and is now facing sexual assault of a child charges.

On Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested 49-year-old Kenneth Farley.

LPD said he’s facing three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Three juvenile victims reported to police that between 2008 and 2016 they were sexually assaulted several times by Farley when they were between 5 to 12-years-old.

Investigators with LPD said they’re grateful for the assistance of the Child Advocacy Center.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, you can report it to the anonymous Child Abuse Hotline by calling (800) 652-1999.

