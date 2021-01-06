Advertisement

Nebraska legislature back in session

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:29 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Back in session Wednesday morning, members of the Unicameral were sworn in by the state’s chief justice, Michael G. Heavican.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, members of the legislature were sworn in from their seats.

During all this unrest in our nation’s Capitol, the Nebraska Unicameral welcomed lawmakers.

What seemed like an uneventful day here moved quickly and was certainly overshadowed by the riots at the capitol in D.C.

There were 50 to 100 protestors upset that President Trump felt he lost the election unfairly, they waved signs and held flags. It was peaceful.

But after seeing what happened in D.C., one state lawmaker said half-joking, half-serious, that he was thinking about wearing a bullet-proof vest here tomorrow because of the uncertainty of the state of our nation.

“Always swear that you will support the constitution of the United States.”

We only saw a handful of protestors get near the legislative chambers today as staff and lawmakers are sworn in.

This year, one of the big issues will be redistricting.

Some lawmakers are hopeful this session can work more smoothly than last year’s that was interrupted by COVID.

Today, the chairs of the committees were elected. When more than one was nominated, secret ballots added up on a whiteboard figured out who won.

The speaker of the house will be Senator Mike Hilgers of Lincoln.

“I will do everything in my power to eliminate surprises and everything in my power to provide fair notice. I will tell you, colleagues, if I’m elected speaker, we will have a full and fair debate. You have my commitment,” said Hilgers.

The Unicam is unique in that it’s just one chamber, it’s also non-partisan, but everyone seems to know the score. Republicans own a strong majority at 32 of 49 senators.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Correction: A previous version of this story indicated the governor would make an official appearance at the session. 6 News regrets the error.

