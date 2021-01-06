Man hit in back of head, robbed while walking to apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are asking neighbors to look at their surveillance cameras after a man was hit in the back of the head, and his wallet along with keys were stolen.

On Monday, just before midnight, LPD said a 73-year-old man reported that while walking into his apartment near 25th and Vine Streets, he was hit in the head from behind.

LPD said the man reported being unconscious for some time and when he woke up, realized his wallet and keys were stolen.

Responding officers canvassed the area, processed the scene and investigators are asking for neighbors to review their security cameras between 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on January 4th.

According to police, the man did not require medical treatment for his injuries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.