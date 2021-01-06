Nebraska politicians decry violence at US Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC. (KSNB) - Nebraska politicians Wednesday criticized the violence and disruption which broke out Wednesday at the US Capitol.

Nebraska US Senator Ben Sasse issued a statement criticizing the demonstration and also criticizing President Trump:

“Today, the United States Capitol — the world’s greatest symbol of self-government — was ransacked while the leader of the free world cowered behind his keyboard — tweeting against his Vice President for fulfilling the duties of his oath to the Constitution.

Lies have consequences. This violence was the inevitable and ugly outcome of the President’s addiction to constantly stoking division.

Americans are better than this: Americans aren’t nihilists. Americans aren’t arsonists. Americans aren’t French revolutionaries taking to the barricades.

This is not how we peacefully transfer power. The American people are tough, our Constitutional order is strong, and we will meet this moment with strength and grace.”

Nebraska US Senator Deb Fischer issued this statement Wednesday though social media:

“These rioters have no constitutional right to harm law enforcement and storm our Capitol. We are a nation of laws, not some banana republic. This must end now.”

Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith issued a statement this afternoon criticizing the disruptions Wednesday at the US Capitol. Smith’s office also confirmed that the congressman was safe.

Smith’s statement is as follows:

“As Americans, we believe the rule of law and protection of civil liberties differentiate our nation as the greatest on earth. While many protesters are exercising their constitutional right to be heard peacefully, I urge all protesters to do so and to follow the directions of law enforcement. We are working to ensure concerns about the conduct of the presidential election in several states are heard through the existing legal process, and illegal disruptions of this process are unacceptable and not constructive.”

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts issued this statement through social media:

“What is happening at the U.S. Capitol is unacceptable. I condemn the violence in the strongest possible terms. Peaceful protest is the American way. Violence and destruction of property is not. I encourage the protesters in D.C. to leave and go home.”

Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon, who represents District 2 including the Omaha metro area, issued this statement Wednesday:

“The actions of those who have broken into the Capitol, punched police, broken barriers, and breached the chambers is reprehensible. Violence is never the answer and I condemn their actions. I also want to thank the Capitol Police for putting our safety before their own and protecting Congress and our staff. We live in the oldest and greatest democracy, and the actions of these individuals embarrassed our great land. I am safe in my office along with staff members. Please pray for the safety of the Capitol Police.”

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.