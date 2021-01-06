Advertisement

Playing It “January Cool”...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A weak weather system passing through the area on Wednesday brought rain and some snow to parts of Central and Eastern Nebraska...

As this low-pressure system slides to our south and east it is expected to wrap some additional precipitation into Eastern Nebraska and eventually push it slowly west before diminishing by late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Some light accumulations of snow will be possible as temperatures cool a bit into Wednesday night...but most areas that see snow should be looking at amounts of 1″ or less. Patchy light freezing drizzle will also be possible at times along with areas of fog late.

The rest of your week and weekend will find plenty of cloud cover along with some low-end light snow chances both Friday and Saturday. Temperatures in the upper 20s to middle 30s for highs along with lows in the mid teens to lower 20s...so pretty much January-like. A January “thaw” may develop by the early-and-middle part of next week...with dry conditions and highs returning to the 40s...so there is that.

The Lincoln forecast beginning with Wednesday night...mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and snow...becoming all snow later in the night. Snowfall accumulations of 1″ or less possible. Lows will fall into the upper 20s-to-around 30°. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for some leftover light snow early...along with a small chance for light freezing drizzle...and areas of fog. Afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 30s with an east wind of 5 to 15 mph. Mostly cloudy skies continue Thursday night with lows around 20°...and the forecast for Friday stays mostly cloudy with some passing flurries possible as highs top out in the lower 30s.

