Ricketts, local lawmakers react to situation at U.S. Capitol

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts released a statement on Twitter Wednesday afternoon condemning the actions of protestors after they stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Congress gathered for a joint session to affirm the Electoral College decision in favor of President-Elect Joe Biden. President Donald Trump has urged Congress to overturn the results of the election.

Rickets said on Twitter “What is happening at the U.S. Capitol is unacceptable. I condemn the violence in the strongest possible terms. Peaceful protest is the American way. Violence and destruction of property is not. I encourage the protestors in D.C. to leave and go home.”

Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry spoke with 1011 NOW from the Capitol.

“Most people came to Washington to demonstrate and use their First Amendment rights to peaceful protests and you have some fools who have created a mob inside the Capitol,” Fortenberry said.

Lincoln Mayor Leierion Gaylor Baird spoke out about what is happening in Washington, calling the peaceful transition of power “fundamental to our democracy.”

“The peaceful transition of power is fundamental to our democracy. These acts of aggression at our nation’s Capitol are antithetical to our values. I join leaders on both sides of the aisle and at all levels of government in calling for an end to the violence and for allowing the final certification of the electoral college,” Baird said.

Senator Deb Fischer also released a statement on Twitter, saying “These rioters have no constitutional right to harm law enforcement and storm our Capitol. We are a nation of laws, not some banana republic. This must end now.”

Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse also released a statement, partly aimed at President Donald Trump.

““Today, the United States Capitol — the world’s greatest symbol of self-government — was ransacked while the leader of the free world cowered behind his keyboard — tweeting against his Vice President for fulfilling the duties of his oath to the Constitution.””Lies have consequences. This violence was the inevitable and ugly outcome of the President’s addiction to constantly stoking division.“”Americans are better than this: Americans aren’t nihilists. Americans aren’t arsonists. Americans aren’t French revolutionaries taking to the barricades.“”This is not how we peacefully transfer power. The American people are tough, our Constitutional order is strong, and we will meet this moment with strength and grace,” Sasse said.

Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith released the following statement:

“As Americans, we believe the rule of law and protection of civil liberties differentiate our nation as the greatest on earth. While many protestors are exercising their constitutional right to be heard peacefully, I urge all protestors to do so and to follow the directions of law enforcement. We are working to ensure concerns about the conduct of the presidential election in several states are heard through the existing legal process, and illegal disruptions of this process are unacceptable and not constructive.”

Attorney General for Nebraska Doug Peterson also condemned the actions of those who stormed the Captiol .

“Today’s violent assault on our US Capitol is an afront to the principles of our Constitution. We are a nation of laws that are designed to maintain order and protect our freedoms. These freedoms include the right to peacefully protest, but lawlessness by any individual or organization cannot be tolerated. We as a people are better than this. We must live up to the greatness of this nation and not submit to lawless impulses.”

