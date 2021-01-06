Wednesday Forecast: Periods of rain and snow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A storm system will continue to move through the Central Plains Wednesday bringing areas of rain and snow, mainly in eastern Nebraska. Mainly cloudy skies with periods of rain and snow and steady temperatures in the mid 30s. North-northeast wind at 5 to 15 mph. The mixed precipitation could change to all snow late this afternoon and evening, giving us the chance for some light snow accumulations. Snow should taper off to flurries late tonight or early Thursday morning. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s.

Steady temperatures in the 30s for eastern and central Nebraska. (1011 Weather Team)

Snowfall accumulation through early Thursday morning (1011 Weather Team)

Mostly cloudy skies expected for Thursday along with seasonal high temperatures in the mid 30s. A light easterly breezy through out the day. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sun possible and also a small chance for a few passing flurries. Highs will be in the lower 30s.

Mostly cloudy skies will remain for Saturday and Sunday with a small chance for an isolated showers or flurries on Saturday. Highs Saturday afternoon will be in the lower 30s and perhaps the mid 30s on Sunday.

Monday will a bit warmer with the chance for for a little more sunshine. Afternoon high will be in the upper 30s. Partly sunny for Tuesday with the high temperature around 40.

Clouds and chilly temperatures through the weekend, More sun and warmer next week. (1011 Weather Team)

