Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast: Periods of rain and snow

By Brad Anderson
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A storm system will continue to move through the Central Plains Wednesday bringing areas of rain and snow, mainly in eastern Nebraska. Mainly cloudy skies with periods of rain and snow and steady temperatures in the mid 30s. North-northeast wind at 5 to 15 mph. The mixed precipitation could change to all snow late this afternoon and evening, giving us the chance for some light snow accumulations. Snow should taper off to flurries late tonight or early Thursday morning. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s.

Steady temperatures in the 30s for eastern and central Nebraska.
Steady temperatures in the 30s for eastern and central Nebraska.(1011 Weather Team)
Snowfall accumulation through early Thursday morning
Snowfall accumulation through early Thursday morning(1011 Weather Team)

Mostly cloudy skies expected for Thursday along with seasonal high temperatures in the mid 30s. A light easterly breezy through out the day. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sun possible and also a small chance for a few passing flurries. Highs will be in the lower 30s.

Mostly cloudy skies will remain for Saturday and Sunday with a small chance for an isolated showers or flurries on Saturday. Highs Saturday afternoon will be in the lower 30s and perhaps the mid 30s on Sunday.

Monday will a bit warmer with the chance for for a little more sunshine. Afternoon high will be in the upper 30s. Partly sunny for Tuesday with the high temperature around 40.

Clouds and chilly temperatures through the weekend, More sun and warmer next week.
Clouds and chilly temperatures through the weekend, More sun and warmer next week.(1011 Weather Team)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LFR & LPD are investigating an apartment fire that resulted in a fatality early Wednesday...
Man killed in apartment fire identified
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Former Lincoln television reporter sentenced on sexual assault charge
LPD, LFR, and NSP were at the scene of a seven-hour standoff outside a home near 36th and Van...
Lincoln man arrested after hours-long standoff Wednesday evening
Kenneth Farley
Lincoln man charged with sexually assaulting children between 2008-2016

Latest News

A Foggy Feeling...
“Fogging Up” The Forecast...
A Forecast Full Of Fog
Kens Evening Forecast
Not going to see much sunshine Thursday. Cloudy skies will persist.
Cloudy skies, cool temperatures and a few flurries Thursday afternoon
Brad's Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Thursday Forecast
Brad's Thursday Forecast