5th-ranked Huskers to begin 2021 wrestling season

The No. 5 Nebraska wrestling team kicks off the season on Friday, Jan. 8, hosting No. 12 Minnesota at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The dual begins at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast by BTN.

Nebraska opens the 2020-21 campaign 306 days after the team last competed at the 2020 Big Ten Championships in March. Friday’s season-opener marks the first time since 1958 that NU begins the season in January.

The Huskers’ roster features 11 wrestlers with dual experience as the team heads into Big Ten competition. The group includes All-Americans Chad Red Jr., Taylor Venz, Eric Schultz, Mikey Labriola, Ridge Lovett and Peyton Robb. In addition, Alex Thomsen, a 2020 NCAA qualifier, and Christian Lance return as two starters who gained significant dual experience last season. Rounding out the group are Caleb Licking, Jevon Parrish and Colton Wolfe who have a combined 3-7 record in duals.

Nebraska and Minnesota meet for the 74th time in series history on Friday. The Golden Gophers lead the all-time series 50-23, but the Huskers have won the last four matchups. In the last meeting between the two teams, Nebraska earned a 29-12 victory to close the regular season on a six dual win streak. NU won seven of 10 bouts to extend their momentum heading into the conference championship.

The dual is one of three home contests the Huskers host at the Devaney Center this season. The team welcomes Northwestern and Maryland on Jan. 23 for a tri-meet and closes the home slate with Wisconsin on Jan. 31.

