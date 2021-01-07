Advertisement

5th-ranked Huskers to begin 2021 wrestling season

Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The No. 5 Nebraska wrestling team kicks off the season on Friday, Jan. 8, hosting No. 12 Minnesota at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The dual begins at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast by BTN.

Nebraska opens the 2020-21 campaign 306 days after the team last competed at the 2020 Big Ten Championships in March. Friday’s season-opener marks the first time since 1958 that NU begins the season in January.

The Huskers’ roster features 11 wrestlers with dual experience as the team heads into Big Ten competition. The group includes All-Americans Chad Red Jr., Taylor Venz, Eric Schultz, Mikey Labriola, Ridge Lovett and Peyton Robb. In addition, Alex Thomsen, a 2020 NCAA qualifier, and Christian Lance return as two starters who gained significant dual experience last season. Rounding out the group are Caleb Licking, Jevon Parrish and Colton Wolfe who have a combined 3-7 record in duals.

Nebraska and Minnesota meet for the 74th time in series history on Friday. The Golden Gophers lead the all-time series 50-23, but the Huskers have won the last four matchups. In the last meeting between the two teams, Nebraska earned a 29-12 victory to close the regular season on a six dual win streak. NU won seven of 10 bouts to extend their momentum heading into the conference championship.

The dual is one of three home contests the Huskers host at the Devaney Center this season. The team welcomes Northwestern and Maryland on Jan. 23 for a tri-meet and closes the home slate with Wisconsin on Jan. 31.

Courtesy: Nebraska Media Relations

Most Read

LFR & LPD are investigating an apartment fire that resulted in a fatality early Wednesday...
Man killed in apartment fire identified
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Former Lincoln television reporter sentenced on sexual assault charge
LPD, LFR, and NSP were at the scene of a seven-hour standoff outside a home near 36th and Van...
Lincoln man arrested after hours-long standoff Wednesday evening
Kenneth Farley
Lincoln man charged with sexually assaulting children between 2008-2016

Latest News

WRESTLING
Nebraska wrestling ready for abbreviated 2021 season
lin
Stars vs. Storm
Pregame introductions at the Ice Box in LIncoln, Nebraska.
Stars defeat Storm in shootout
Huskers
Anderson enters NCAA transfer portal