City salt trucks treating Lincoln roads Thursday morning

Lincoln streets could be slick this morning, resulting in LTU sending out 20 salt spreaders to...
Lincoln streets could be slick this morning, resulting in LTU sending out 20 salt spreaders to treat area roads.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities says crews are out treating roads.

The City says 20 salt spreaders began treating area roads at midnight. They include arterial streets, as well as bus and school routes.

LTU says arterial streets are wet and near freezing, and that drivers should be alert for slick spots, especially on untreated surfaces.

The 10/11 NOW Weather Team expects the wintry mix to continue through the morning, but ending around noon, if not before.

