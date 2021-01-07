City salt trucks treating Lincoln roads Thursday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities says crews are out treating roads.

The City says 20 salt spreaders began treating area roads at midnight. They include arterial streets, as well as bus and school routes.

LTU says arterial streets are wet and near freezing, and that drivers should be alert for slick spots, especially on untreated surfaces.

The 10/11 NOW Weather Team expects the wintry mix to continue through the morning, but ending around noon, if not before.

