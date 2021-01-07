Advertisement

“Fogging Up” The Forecast...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Atmospheric conditions will be favorable for fog formation over the next few days and nights...

Plenty of low-level moisture from our melting snow...a seasonably cool air mass...and light winds will all combine to make fog development a forecast “key” heading into the end of the work week and the upcoming weekend. With sub-freezing temperatures at times...freezing fog and slick conditions will also be a concern. The combination of reduced visibility and potentially slippery roads will pose a hazard for area travelers. While not usually considered a “Big Weather Headline” like severe weather and blizzards...fog and freezing fog can be a nightmare, especially for road warriors...so please exercise caution with any travel plans you may have over the next few days and nights...especially outside of town. Besides the fog...weather conditions are expected to be fairly benign...with seasonably cool temperatures and small chances for very light precipitation. It still appears that a nice warming trend will set up for much of next week as daytime highs return to the 40s...perhaps even pushing 50° on a day or two.

The Lincoln forecast for Thursday night calls for mostly cloudy skies and areas of fog...perhaps even some freezing fog...with lows falling into the low 20s. Winds will be light and out of the east at 5 to 10 mph. On Friday look for morning fog and the possibility of some slick roadways...then mostly cloudy and seasonably chilly with areas of fog lingering into the afternoon along with a small chance for flurries or very light snow showers. Highs will hold in the lower 30s with a light southeast wind. More fog and freezing fog possible Friday night with light northeasterly winds and lows around 20°. Mainly cloudy skies and areas of fog will make Saturday look and feel a lot like Friday as highs again struggle to get into the low 30s. Another small chance for flurries or very light snow showers will also be included in your Saturday forecast.

