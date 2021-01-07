Lincoln Fire & Rescue conducts water rescue training

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As the weather gets colder, more people are hitting the lakes for ice fishing or skating. Lincoln Fire & Rescue is making sure they’re ready for any water rescues that might happen.

LFR was on site at Holmes Lake Wednesday morning training for water rescues.

“We like to get out early in the year because we’ve already seen ice fisherman out here,” said LFR Chief Lloyd Mueller, “At that point we want to get our skills and proficiencies underneath us.”

From breaking the ice to falling into the water, LFR’s Water Rescue team has to practice it all in bright yellow suits.

“These are specific ice rescue suits,” said Mueller. “They don’t have lifejackets because they’re so buoyant that if they do fall through they’ll just bounce right back up. It’s probably 80-90 degrees in the suit.”

One of those members is Stephen Brown. He’s a paramedic, firefighter who has been with LFR for 16 years and the water rescue team for 10.

“I’ve always liked to swim,” said Stephen Brown. “I’ve always liked the diving aspect. It’s just another part of the department that you can immerse yourself into.”

Training days like this are crucial because the battalion chief said they’re seeing more people getting outside during pandemic. This can lead to more water rescues if people aren’t careful.

“We’ll get through the freezing season where it’s really thick, but as we get back to spring is starts to thin out,” said Mueller. “So early in the year and late in the year are the two opportunities it would take for somebody to fall through the ice.”

LFR encourages people to bring a screwdriver with them to check the ice thickness and to use as an ice pick if the ice does break through. Also whistles can be helpful if someone does fall in and needs to signal for help.

