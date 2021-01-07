Cloudy skies, cool temperatures and a few flurries Thursday afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mainly cloudy skies are expected this afternoon with a few scattered flurries still possible. Highs will be in the mid 30s with an east wind at 5 to 15 mph.

High temperatures on Thursday will be around the average for this time of year. (1011 Weather Team)

Tonight will mainly cloudy with some patchy fog again late. Lows in the lower 20s. Friday will be mostly cloudy and cool with a small chance for a few flurries or a very brief light snow shower. Highs in the lower 30s.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue on Saturday with the highs in the lower 30s and a 20% chance for a flurry or isolated snow shower. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sun possible. Highs once again in the lower 30s.

We should have a bit more sunshine on Monday and it will be a bit warmer with the afternoon highs in the upper 30s. Mostly sunny skies expected for Tuesday and Wednesday with the highs reaching the mid 40s.

A lot of clouds expected through the weekend. Warmer temperatures next week. (1011 Weather Team)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.