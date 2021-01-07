Advertisement

Nebraska preparing to launch vaccine registration website

(NBC29)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraskans who want to register for a coronavirus vaccination should be able to do so online or by phone in a few weeks.

Officials with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services say they plan to launch their new registration website in about two weeks and a telephone hotline in roughly 10 days.

Angie Ling, the department’s incident commander, says the system will allow people to register for a vaccine even if they aren’t eligible right away.

The state is offering vaccinations in phases, with an initial focus on front-line health care workers and people who work at or live in long-term care facilities.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LFR & LPD are investigating an apartment fire that resulted in a fatality early Wednesday...
Man killed in apartment fire identified
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Former Lincoln television reporter sentenced on sexual assault charge
LPD, LFR, and NSP were at the scene of a seven-hour standoff outside a home near 36th and Van...
Lincoln man arrested after hours-long standoff Wednesday evening
Kenneth Farley
Lincoln man charged with sexually assaulting children between 2008-2016

Latest News

A Foggy Feeling...
“Fogging Up” The Forecast...
Marijuana Generic
Marijuana legalization among slew of bills proposed at Nebraska Legislature
Justin Smith
Teen fires AR-15 at group inside their cars planning to fight him
Number of vaccines handed out in Nebraska jumps this week