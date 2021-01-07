Advertisement

Number of vaccines handed out in Nebraska jumps this week

(Source: Auburn University)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. - (AP) - The number of vaccines being administered in Nebraska jumped significantly this week as the state continued to inoculate health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

The state said 13,732 vaccinations were administered Tuesday, which was more than triple the previous daily high of 4,210 on Dec. 23.

Officials have said they expect the pace of vaccine distribution to speed up over the next two weeks. At least 53,418 of the 108,188 doses of the vaccine the state has received have now been administered.

The state reported 1,436 new virus cases and 11 deaths Wednesday to give the state 172,469 cases and 1,703 deaths since the pandemic began.

