“Our best moments happen when we rise above what separates us,” Nebraska senators set the tone for 107th legislature

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a year of uncertainty and a legislative session cut short by COVID-19 the Nebraska Unicameral is back in session.

49 senators, including seven who were newly elected, were sworn in Wednesday morning by Nebraska Chief Justice.

The 107th legislature started by electing Lincoln Senator Mike Hilgers as the speaker of the legislature.

Hilgers laid out the issues he believes will be the biggest challenges for himself and his peers.

“We are in the middle of a worldwide pandemic that’s taken too many lives, lead to economic devastation,” Hilgers said. It’s also taken away something fundamentally human, our ability to be around one another.

Other challenges the unicameral will face are issues senators have been working to address for years.

“We have to approach a budget, determine our priorities for the state and we also need to talk about corrections,” he said.

The vote for Hilgers was unanimous.

The rest of the session was spent selecting the chair of the Unicameral’s 14 committees and executive board.

Two senators, Omaha’s Tony Vargas and Peru’s Julie Slama both ran for the same position on the executive board. Vargas was voted in, but both shared a similar sentiment they hope will set the tone for the 90 days ahead.

“Actively listening and engaging in tough conversations sets precedents and is the common thread from all of us that have been elected,” Vargas said. “Today look past whether or not I represent urban or rural, whether we agree or disagree.”

Slama in her speech urging the same from her peers.

“Our best moments happen when we rise above what separates us,” Slama said.

The senators can start introducing new legislation Thursday.

