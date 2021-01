LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Stars defeated the Tri City Storm at the Ice Box on Wednesday. Stanley Cooley capped the 3-2 shootout victory with a goal on the night’s final shot, sending the 900-person crowd into a celebration.

The victory improves the Stars’ record to 4-6-1 this season.

Carter Schade and Zach Urdahl also scored goals for the Stars.

