Teen fires AR-15 at group inside their cars planning to fight him

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a teenager they believe fired an AR-15 at a group inside their cars who were planning to fight the teen.

Around 1 a.m. on December 19th, police were called to a home on Homeland Place, off of NW 7th Street in Northwest Lincoln, for a report of gunshots.

LPD said a number of neighbors called 911 reporting that they heard the same gunshots.

Officers found a home with several bullet holes and when they knocked, no one answered the door or responded, according to LPD.

LPD said officers went inside to make sure no one inside the home was injured, but did not find anyone.

From there, officers contacted the homeowners. Police said the couple told officers they weren’t home but their adult children stayed at the home.

As officers investigated more, LPD said they learned that 18-year-old Justin Smith, who is not related to the homeowners and was not living in the home, was inside the home at the time.

According to police, before shots were fired, two cars with a group of people showed up at the home with plans to fight Smith.

LPD said Smith then took an AR-15 and fired shots at the cars from inside the home. According to police, someone in one of the cars then returned gunshots toward the home.

On Tuesday of this week, LPD said officers found Smith walking along 45th and C Streets.

Smith was arrested for unlawful discharge of a firearm, use of a firearm to commit a felony and unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited juvenile offender.

LPD said the gun Smith used was taken to the lab for testing.

Investigators are still looking into this case and said more arrests are possible.

