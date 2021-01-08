Clouds, fog and flurries for Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with a continuing chance for a few scattered flurries. Highs Friday afternoon will be in the lower to mid 30s with a light north wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight will be mainly cloudy with flurries and the chance for more fog. Lows in the lower 20s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy again with the chance for morning flurries. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s. Mostly cloudy skies persist on Sunday with perhaps a few more peeks of sun in the afternoon. Sunday afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid 30s.
Sunshine returns on Monday and it will be warmer, highs in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high in the mid 40s as well. A nice January thaw for Wednesday and Thursday, high temperatures both days in the lower 50s under partly to mostly sunny skies.
