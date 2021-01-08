Clouds, fog and flurries for Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with a continuing chance for a few scattered flurries. Highs Friday afternoon will be in the lower to mid 30s with a light north wind at 5 to 10 mph.

High temperatures on Friday across Nebraska will be around the average for this time of year. (1011 Weather Team)

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with flurries and the chance for more fog. Lows in the lower 20s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy again with the chance for morning flurries. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s. Mostly cloudy skies persist on Sunday with perhaps a few more peeks of sun in the afternoon. Sunday afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid 30s.

Lots of clouds with seasonal temperatures for the weekend. (1011 Weather Team)

Sunshine returns on Monday and it will be warmer, highs in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high in the mid 40s as well. A nice January thaw for Wednesday and Thursday, high temperatures both days in the lower 50s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Mostly cloudy weekend and cool. More sunshine and much warmer next week. (1011 Weather Team)

