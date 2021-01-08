Advertisement

Dual on the stage: Lincoln East defeats Kearney

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:01 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East and Kearney have made an annual tradition of their regular season wrestling dual taking place in a school auditorium. On Thursday, the Bearcats hosted the top ten match-up in the Kearney concert hall.

With a spotlight on the stage, wrestlers showcased their skills in front of a limited crowd at KHS. Lincoln East won the dual, 42-36. The Spartans were sparked by Aidan Ingwersen’s pin at 195 pounds.

