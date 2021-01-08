Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A fairly cold weekend is shaping up, and if you’re looking for something warm to enjoy indoors, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau has you covered with Friday Fast Facts.

Good Rubbish: An Art Walk

Good Rubbish is an art walk in the truest sense. This year, people have found themselves outside because of the pandemic, walking to escape the confines of work, from home or to socialize with friends in a safe manner. What is found while walking, what it means and what it makes one imagine is a key inspiration for the show and for many of the works of art, a few of which are composed solely of rubbish: discarded materials or litter.

Friday 6 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

TADA’s Comedy Cabaret Series Presents Anthony DeVito

Anthony DeVito is a NYC-based comedian who made his network television debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Anthony has performed at the Boston Comedy Festival, Laugh Your Asheville Off, Limestone Comedy Fest, Bridgetown Comedy Festival and SF Sketchfest. DeVito’s stand up has been featured on Comedy Central’s Adam Devine’s House Party, AXS TV’s Gotham Comedy Live, Seeso’s New York’s Funniest and Comedy Central’s The Half Hour. You don’t want to miss his show!

Friday 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.; $10

More info: HERE

Capital Jazz Society Presents The First Friday Live Stream Series: Blue House

Capital Jazz Society proudly presents a series of livestream events featuring some of the best jazz groups and musicians in the Lincoln and Omaha area. Livestreaming events allow the Capital Jazz Society to present live jazz while also keeping musicians and the audience safe during the pandemic. This month’s featured group is Blue House. They will rock you with a mile-wide groove and grab you with screaming horns, huge vocals and a wall of sound.

Friday 8-9:30 p.m.; Free, donations accepted

More info: HERE

Penny’s One Day Winter Online Craft Retreat

Are you ready for a full day of crafting, creativity and fun fellowship, Zoom style? You can come and go throughout this 12-hour craft retreat. This event includes a goodie bag of supplies including the lovely photopolymer stamp set “Snowflake Wishes”, plus designer series paper, ribbon, card bases, coordinating cardstock and die cuts, along with a downloadable PDF and online teaching to reproduce seven or more gorgeous cards, a 3D item perfect for winter birthdays, with supplies left over to use on many other projects. Please pre-register for this event.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; $45

More info: HERE

The Storm is Passing Over: University Choir in Concert

The Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) Choir offers an online concert to bring inspiring music and a message of hope for the new year. NWU’s Chamber Singers, the Lincoln Boychoir, the Plymouth Choir from First-Plymouth Church and alumni from the University Choir join in for the occasion. Tom Trenney conducts the choir, accompanied by David von Behren on piano and organ.

Sunday 4-5 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.