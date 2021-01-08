Advertisement

HS Basketball Scoreboard (Thurs, Jan. 7)

Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:14 PM CST
BOYS SCORES

Amherst 71, Ansley-Litchfield 63

Arcadia-Loup City 58, Wood River 49

Auburn 50, Omaha Concordia 39

Beatrice 59, York 37

Bellevue West 77, Papillion-LaVista South 59

Central City 67, Fillmore Central 38

Crete 51, Lincoln Christian 48

Cross County 44, Sutton 29

Doniphan-Trumbull 54, Ravenna 26

Douglas County West 70, Columbus Lakeview 40

Edgemont, S.D. 57, Crawford 35

Elkhorn North 84, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 76

Hastings St. Cecilia 39, Sandy Creek 36

Hemingford 64, Garden County 33

Johnson County Central 35, Wilber-Clatonia 26

Lawrence-Nelson 60, Giltner 35

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57, Fort Calhoun 55

Millard South 58, Omaha Benson 40

Millard West 56, Elkhorn South 38

Mullen 50, Wallace 40

Nebraska City Lourdes 42, Falls City 30

Norfolk 81, South Sioux City 49

Omaha Skutt Catholic 71, Sioux City, North, Iowa 32

Sterling 45, Dorchester 34

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 82, Hi-Line 66

Tri County 59, Fairbury 47

Wayne 55, Norfolk Catholic 43

Woodbury Central, Moville, Iowa 74, Omaha Nation 49

GIRLS SCORES

Alma 53, Franklin 51

Amherst 64, Ansley-Litchfield 34

Auburn 49, Omaha Concordia 29

Beatrice 50, Omaha Mercy 22

Bellevue West 56, Papillion-LaVista South 47

Burwell 44, Central Valley 17

Central City 48, Fillmore Central 42

Columbus Lakeview 49, Douglas County West 48

Crete 41, Lincoln Christian 35

Crofton 65, Battle Creek 24

East Butler 68, College View Academy 17

Edgemont, S.D. 47, Crawford 34

Elkhorn South 62, Millard West 41

Fairbury 48, Tri County 20

Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Sidney, Iowa 24

Fullerton 42, Nebraska Christian 34

Guardian Angels 69, Bishop Neumann 39

Hampton 58, High Plains Community 35

Hartington Cedar Catholic 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 32

Johnson-Brock 36, Pawnee City 32

Lawrence-Nelson 60, Giltner 35

Lincoln Pius X 48, Lincoln Southwest 32

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 48, Fort Calhoun 35

Malcolm 49, Palmyra 29

Millard South 78, Omaha Benson 53

Mullen 47, Wallace 34

Norfolk 61, South Sioux City 56

North Central 58, Summerland 37

Ogallala 69, Bridgeport 63

Omaha Gross Catholic 50, Nebraska City 26

Omaha Skutt Catholic 71, Omaha Roncalli 32

Pierce 50, Aquinas 31

South Loup 55, Sandhills/Thedford 31

Southern 44, Friend 18

Sterling 27, Dorchester 21

Stuart 42, Boyd County 32

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 49, Hi-Line 29

Sutton 43, Cross County 31

Wahoo 41, Norris 32

Wakefield 64, Lutheran High Northeast 59

Weeping Water 53, Elmwood-Murdock 31

West Monona, Iowa 63, Tekamah-Herman 23

Wisner-Pilger 69, Madison 19

Wood River 66, Arcadia-Loup City 29

York 55, Columbus Scotus 33

Yutan 36, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 34

