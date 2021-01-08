Huskers look ahead to match-up with Indiana

The Nebraska men’s basketball team returns to action on Sunday afternoon, as the Huskers welcome the Indiana Hoosiers to Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tipoff between the Huskers and Hoosiers is slated for 5 p.m. (central) and will be carried on BTN with Larry Punteney and Shon Morris on the call. The game can also be streamed via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices through the Fox Sports app.

Fans can follow all of the action across the state of Nebraska on the Learfield IMG College Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call. The game will also be available on Huskers.com, the Huskers app and TuneIn radio. The pregame show begins one hour prior to tipoff.

The Huskers (4-7, 0-4 Big Ten) battled against the No. 17 Spartans in its last game on Jan. 2, cutting a 17-point deficit to five points down the stretch, but could not finish the upset bid. Nebraska put together its best offensive performance in conference play, shooting 49 percent from the floor, including 9-of-19 from 3-point range, and out-rebounded MSU, 31-29. While Teddy Allen (23) and Trey McGowens (20) had 20-point games for NU, an encouraging sign was that Kobe Webster and Lat Mayen are breaking out of shooting slumps. Webster, who was 1-of-14 in Big Ten play in NU’s first three games, had 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers off the bench, while Mayen added eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, despite playing just 15 minutes because of foul trouble.

McGowens, who spent two seasons at Pittsburgh, has become more comfortable in recent games. He is averaging 12.3 ppg on 47 percent shooting in his last six games, including five against ranked teams, dating back to Dec. 9. The 6-foot-4 guard is also shooting 64 percent from 3-point range in that span. He is also chipping in 1.5 steals per game in that stretch, after ranking among the ACC leaders in that category in both 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Indiana (7-5, 2-3 Big Ten) wraps up a two-game road swing following an 80-73 double-overtime loss to No. 8 Wisconsin on Thursday. The Hoosiers had led in the final minute of both regulation and the first overtime before the Badgers rallied for the win. The Hoosiers feature one of the country’s top big men in Trayce Jackson-Davis, who averages 20.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per game to rank in the top five in the Big Ten in both categories.

