Lincoln Police Chief reflects on law enforcement career on last day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -After nearly five years as the Chief of the Lincoln Police Departments, Friday was Jeff Bliemeister’s last day before moving into a new job working in the private sector for Bryan Health Systems.

On his last day as Chief of Police, Chief Bliemeister said its going to be business as usual. He said he will be saying goodbyes, but doesn’t really want all the fuss.

“I’ve got this feeling of uncertainty, uncertainty because for the last 24, almost 25, years I’ve worked in the law enforcement profession,” said Chief Bliemeister. “I feel like I’m thinking about all of the different relationships that I’ve had during that period of time, both internally at both organizations and in the community.”

Bliemeister graduated from Nebraska Weslyan with a degree in biology. He was working in a lab setting when he first became interested in law enforcement. He began his law enforcement career in 1996 with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office, hired by Sherriff Terry Wagner.

“He supported me in the role as chief deputy and when I moved to this chief role, so he is one of those individuals that I want to know has been an incredible influence,” said Chief Bliemeister.

From there he rose through the ranks and took over as Chief of Police in 2016. Bliemeister is a face that many know in and out of uniform. He said being out in the community was always how he wanted to police in Lincoln.

“If I’m just sitting in my office and I’m watching from afar or reading it in a police report I don’t have the opportunity to gauge emotion, to gauge the fluctuation in someone’s voice to really understand what their passions are,” said Chief Bliemeister.

Bliemeister will soon take on a role as safety and security manager for Bryan Health Systems, he said it’s a move that weighted on his mind for a while.

”I watched as that entity impacted public safety, impacted the quality of life in Lincoln and that’s something I wanted to be apart of,” said Chief Bliemeister.

On his last day he said he just wants his department to know:

“I don’t think I’ve done a good enough job of letting those individuals know what an impact they’ve had on the community and me personally, and that’s something I’m going to walk away with this afternoon always remembering,” said Chief Bliemeister.

