Lincoln sees four more COVID-19 deaths Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Thursday evening that there were an additional four deaths from COVID-19 in the community. The deaths included a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 40s, and a man in his 50s who were all hospitalized. That brings the total number of deaths in Lancaster County to 165.

There were 105 new cases, bringing the community total to 23,772. However, the LLCHD said the State issued a partial report Thursday, and more complete data is expected on Friday.

There are 91 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Lincoln, with 60 patients from Lancaster County. Six patients are on ventilators.

