LPD arrests man for December shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe shot another man last month in west Lincoln.

January Wheeler, 42, is facing first-degree assault charges, as well as use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony charges.

LPD said Wheeler was located at a motel in Beatrice, Nebraska on Thursday in the late evening hours.

MORE: LPD investigates shooting in west Lincoln

Around 2:30 a.m. on December 6th officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Blue Flame Road on a report of gunshots.

The 911 caller told dispatchers that they heard an argument before hearing what sounded like several gunshots.

LPD said responding officers located a car with a broken window and blood drops on the driveway nearby which appeared to lead up to a home. Officers said, fearing that someone had retreated inside the home after being hurt, they searched the home but did not find anyone inside.

According to police, another officer arrived at a local hospital just as a 37-year-old man was being dropped off with multiple gunshot wounds.

LPD said the victim has undergone emergency surgeries and while he does remain hospitalized, officers said his injuries are no longer life-threatening.

Crime scene technicians processed the scene for evidence and investigators canvassed the area and interviewed witnesses.

Investigators said based on interviews and tips, they learned Wheeler was the person who shot the victim.

LPD said because of the victim’s medical status, officers were not able to interview him until just recently, but when he spoke to officers, he identified Wheeler as the man who shot him.

According to police, the victim went to a friend’s house on Blue Flame Road that night when he was approached by Wheeler who shot him several times.

Police said the victim was shot three times in the torso and back area of his body.

LPD said Wheeler did not live at the home on Blue Flame Road, however the victim, Wheeler and the homeowner all know each other on some level.

Police said investigators are working to learn the motive and continue working on this case.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.