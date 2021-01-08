LPD: Meth, pills and cash found in south Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three people are facing a number of drug charges, following a recent search warrant from the Lincoln Police Department, where officers say meth, pills and cash were found inside their home.

On Thursday, just before midnight, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at a home on Wildbriar Lane in South Lincoln.

LPD said 51-year-old Mark Fuller was in the living room of the home when the search warrant was served. Officers said $1,000 in cash, 4.2 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was near him.

During the search warrant, LPD 44-year-old Kimberly Spender was in the dining room with two packages of suspected methamphetamine on the table, one was 14.6 grams and the other was 7.6 grams of meth. Officers said they also found drug paraphernalia in her purse.

According to police, 55-year-old Franklin Black was in the basement living room where 5.8 grams of methamphetamine was found nearby. LPD said there was drug paraphernalia in his room, along with 11.5 Alprazolam pills in a pill bottle and 0.4 grams of methamphetamine.

While officers searched the rest of the home, they found 4.8 grams of methamphetamine and 9 Alprazolam pills in the garage, along with drug paraphernalia items.

LPD said officers also searched a bedroom where 20.9 grams of methamphetamine, 17 Hydrocodone pills and 107 Alprazolam pills were found. According to police, the bedroom belongs to Fuller and Spencer.

LPD arrested Fuller, Spencer, and Black. While at the jail, LPD said corrections staff found an additional 1.5 grams of methamphetamine in Spencer’s undergarments.

Fuller is facing the following charges:

Possession of meth with intent to deliver

Possession of money while violating a drug law

Possession of a controlled substance (Hydrocodone)

Possession of a controlled substance (Alprazolam)

Spencer is facing the following charges:

Possession of meth with intent to deliver

Possession of a controlled substance (Hydrocodone)

Possession of a controlled substance (Alprazolam)

Black is facing the following charges:

Possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine)

Possession of a controlled substance (Alprazolam)

