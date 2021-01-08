Advertisement

LPD: Shots fired at apartment with people inside

By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:38 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police say no one was hurt after a shooting in northeast Lincoln late Thursday night.

It outside an apartment on Baldwin Ave. between 43rd and 44th Streets just before 11 p.m.

LPD says someone fired multiple gunshots at and into one of the apartments. Police say there were people inside at the time.

Officers recovered shell casings at the scene, but no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should call police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

