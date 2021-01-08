Advertisement

LSO arrests 3 people after traffic stop leads to drug bust

Tiffany Thigpen, 39, Michael Salter, 21, and Miranda Loader, 19.(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a traffic stop this week on I-80 deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people who had more than 100 pounds of marijuana in their car.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said the traffic stop happened on Thursday around 10:12 a.m. along I-80, near mm 395 which is near the 48th Street exit.

According to Sheriff Wagner, deputies stopped the car for speeding and said the car was unable to maintain it’s car in the lane.

Sheriff Wagner said after making contact with the people in the car, deputies felt there was evidence of criminal activity.

The car was searched and Sheriff Wagner said 113 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana was found, as well as 11.1 pounds of THC honey, 7 grams of THC wax and drug paraphernalia.

All three people in the car are from Romeoville, Illinois.

LSO arrested 39-year-old Tiffany Thigpen, 20-year-old Michael Salter and 19-year-old Miranda Loader.

All three are facing various drug charges.

