One dead, two seriously hurt in three-car head-on crash near Springfield

(AP)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 7:48 PM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (WOWT) - A three-vehicle crash Thursday about 20 miles southwest of Omaha left one driver dead and two others with life-threatening injuries, according to Papillion Police.

One driver northbound on Highway 50 in a pickup truck crossed the median just north of Capehart and crashed into two oncoming vehicles, police said. The truck landed on top of one of the other vehicles, killing the driver of that vehicle.

