People’s City Mission hosting month long coat drive

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One area shelter is using this entire month to raise awareness and give back to those who are struggling, and they need your help.

The People’s City Mission is hosting their annual coat drive this month. They’ve already received more than 1,000 jackets, and their goal is 5,000.

Those at the mission say January is an important time to gather warm weather items such as coats, sweaters, gloves and hats. The reason is because the weather gets colder and since it’s after the holidays people get new items and might not know what to do with their older items.

“As we’ve gotten into January it’s been a steady stream of coats that people have been donating to us,” said Pastor Tom Barber, People’s City Mission CEO. “They go out as fast as they come in. I want folks to know when it comes to coats they don’t stay here very very long. They go out very quick.”

One family taking part in the drive is the Hendricks. They gathered donations from their neighborhood because they wanted to teach their girls about giving back.

“We really wanted to have the focus on helping other people,” said Jon Hendricks. “But it’s different talking about it to actually experiencing it especially if it’s in your city, and you can see someone having a rough time.”

“I loved it because we could help other people,” said Ellie Hendricks age 6.

Donations can be dropped off at the mission or the Help Center near 66th and P Street. They are accepting any sizes, but are looking for plus sizes and youth sizes.

