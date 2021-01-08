Advertisement

Sasse involved in investigation into delayed National Guard deployment at Capitol

Senator Ben Sasse (R) on CBS This Morning Friday
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Senator Ben Sasse spoke with CBS This Morning Friday, reiterating his stance that the President incited the mob that attacked the Capitol on Wednesday “by his constant addiction to stoking division” and said the President “was flagrantly disregarding his oath of office.

Sasse said he will consider whatever articles the House moves to address the President’s conduct.

The Senator also said he is involved in an investigation into why the National Guard wasn’t deployed for hours while the Capitol was being attacked. “The National Guard wasn’t deployed for hours as the House was being taken over, the Capitol, the House and the Senate, were being taken over by these violent thugs. The Natoinal Guard wasn’t being deployed. We need to know why that happened. They were ultimately deployed, but where was the President in that process?”

The President, in a video posted to Twitter Thursday, said he “immediately deployed the National Guard and Federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders.”

You can watch the full interview in the video above.

