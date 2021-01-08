Advertisement

US Capitol police officer dead after clashing with pro-Trump mob

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:09 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - United States Capitol police confirmed the death of an officer following the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

“At approximately 9:30 p.m. this evening (January 7, 2021), United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick passed away due to injuries sustained while on-duty,” USCP said in a statement.

USCP said Sicknick was injured while “physically engaging” with protesters and later collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Wednesday as Congress was tallying the Electoral College votes to confirm president-elect Joe Biden won the election.

The death will be investigated by Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP and federal law enforcement.

Democratic leaders of the House Appropriations Committee said the “tragic loss” of a Capitol police officer “should remind all of us of the bravery of the law enforcement officers who protected us, our colleagues, Congressional staff, the press corps and other essential workers″ during the hourslong takeover of the Capitol by pro-Trump protesters.

Sicknick joined the USCP in July 2008 and most recently served in the Department’s First Responder’s Unit.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Fuller, 51, Kimberly Spencer, 44, and Franklin Black, 55.
LPD: Meth, pills and cash found in south Lincoln home
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
Tiffany Thigpen, 39, Michael Salter, 21, and Miranda Loader, 19.
LSO arrests 3 people after traffic stop leads to drug bust
LPD is investigating a shooting in northeast Lincoln late Thursday night.
LPD: Shots fired at apartment with people inside
A local study shows that 33 restaurants closed in 2020, but 28 opened in Lincoln.
Study reveals damage of the pandemic on restaurants

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone...
Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone
More clouds, patchy fog, and seasonal temperatures are expected on Sunday.
Sunday Forecast: Another gray, gloomy day
Senate furniture is overturned after rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’
LLCHD reports four more COVID-19 deaths in Lancaster County
Fremont say a 19 year old is facing first degree murder charges after stabbing a child.
4-month-old child stabbed to death in Fremont