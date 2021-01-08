Advertisement

Woman tells police she was pepper sprayed during robbery

(Station)
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:28 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department believe a woman was pepper-sprayed during a robbery at her home.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to a home on Madison Avenue, near 48th Street in Northeast Lincoln, for a report of an assault that had just occurred.

LPD said the victim, a 35-year-old woman, told officers that after hearing a knock on the door, it was kicked in by a man.

According to police, the woman said she was pepper-sprayed which caused her vision to be blurred and once she was able to see again, the man was gone along with some cash that was on the table.

LPD said the responding officers saw that woman had symptoms consistent with being pepper-sprayed.

Officers canvassed the area and processed the scene for evidence.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

