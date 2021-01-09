4-month-old child stabbed to death in Fremont

FREMONT, Neb. (KOLN) - Fremont Police were dispatched to a report of an unconscious 4-months-old child at a residence in the 1300 block of Missouri Avenue in Fremont on Friday at around 9:30 p.m.

Prior to officers arriving at the scene it was learned that a person at the scene, later identified as 19-year-old Alexander Hernandez, had a knife. Officers arrived and learned that the child had been stabbed. The child was taken to Fremont Methodist Health hospital where the child was later pronounced deceased.

Hernandez was taken into custody. Investigators learned that Hernandez was seen stabbing the child by another person in the home. The witness grappled with Hernandez and was able to get the knife away from Hernandez. At about this time officers arrived and took Hernandez into custody.

Hernandez was jailed on the aforementioned charges. This incident was investigated by the Fremont Police Department, The Fremont Police Detective Bureau, The Three Corps Drug Task Force and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department.

