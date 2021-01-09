Des Moines man arrested in connection to U.S. Capitol riot

DES MOINES, Iowa. (KOLN) -A Des Moines man was arrested on Saturday from charges stemming from the riots at the U.S. Capitol. Agents from the FBI Omaha field office have arrested a Douglas Jensen.

Jensen faces the federal charges listed below:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Government Business

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer During a Civil Disorder

Jenson is from Des Moines and is being held in the Polk County Jail. The charges stem from the Capitol Building protests on January 6.

