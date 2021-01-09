Advertisement

Des Moines man arrested in connection to U.S. Capitol riot

Millions of Americans watched the events unfold at the U.S. Capitol on their televisions.
Millions of Americans watched the events unfold at the U.S. Capitol on their televisions.(WJHG/WECP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa. (KOLN) -A Des Moines man was arrested on Saturday from charges stemming from the riots at the U.S. Capitol. Agents from the FBI Omaha field office have arrested a Douglas Jensen.

Jensen faces the federal charges listed below:

  • Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
  • Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Government Business
  • Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
  • Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
  • Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer During a Civil Disorder

Jenson is from Des Moines and is being held in the Polk County Jail. The charges stem from the Capitol Building protests on January 6.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Fuller, 51, Kimberly Spencer, 44, and Franklin Black, 55.
LPD: Meth, pills and cash found in south Lincoln home
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
Tiffany Thigpen, 39, Michael Salter, 21, and Miranda Loader, 19.
LSO arrests 3 people after traffic stop leads to drug bust
LPD is investigating a shooting in northeast Lincoln late Thursday night.
LPD: Shots fired at apartment with people inside
A local study shows that 33 restaurants closed in 2020, but 28 opened in Lincoln.
Study reveals damage of the pandemic on restaurants

Latest News

More clouds, patchy fog, and seasonal temperatures are expected on Sunday.
Sunday Forecast: Another gray, gloomy day
LLCHD reports four more COVID-19 deaths in Lancaster County
Fremont say a 19 year old is facing first degree murder charges after stabbing a child.
4-month-old child stabbed to death in Fremont
Troopers locate missing, endangered Illinois juvenile